IPL 2017: A look at mind-blowing statistics of the cash-rich league

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League starts on April 5, 2017 with the first match being played between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over the years, the IPL has been the stage of some of the most prolific individual and team performances. From Chris Gayle’s ballistic entry into the tournament in 2011 that took Royal Challengers Bangalore all the way to the final, Yusuf Pathan’s whirlwind displays for Rajasthan Royals, the rise of David Warner first as a player and then a captain to the mystery that was Sunil Narine in the 2012 IPL season. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are the only teams to have won the tournament more than once with two victories each.

Let’s take a look at some of the records that have been set up in the past decade:

TEAM:

Highest total

263/5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013) 248/3 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016) 246/5 – Chennai Super Kings (2010) 240/5 – Chennai Super Kings (2008) 235/1 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (2015)

Highest successful run chases

217/7 – Rajasthan Royals (2008) 211/4 – Kings XI Punjab (2014) 208/5 – Chennai Super Kings (2012) 206/4 – Kings XI Punjab (2014) 204/2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (2010)

Lowest totals

58 – Rajasthan Royals (2009) 67 – Kolkata Knight Riders (2008) 70 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014) 74 – Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011) 79 – Chennai Super Kings (2013)

INDIVIDUAL:

Most Runs

Most runs in a season

Virat Kohli – 973 runs (2016) David Warner – 848 runs (2016) Chris Gayle – 733 runs (2012) Mike Hussey – 733 runs (2013) Chris Gayle – 708 runs (2013)

Fastest centuries

Chris Gayle – 30 balls (2013) Yusuf Pathan – 37 balls (2010) David Miller – 38 balls (2013) Adam Gilchrist – 42 balls (2008) AB De Villiers – 43 balls (2016)

Most wickets

Lasith Malinga – 143 in 98 innings Amit mishra – 124 in 112 innings Dwayne Bravo – 122 in 103 innings Piyush Chawla – 120 in 122 innings Harbhajan Singh – 119 in 123 innings

Best bowling figures

Sohail Tanvir – 6/14 (2008) Adam Zampa – 6/19 (2016) Anil Kumble – 5/5 (2009) Ishant Sharma – 5/12 (2011) Lasith Malinga – 5/13 (2011)

Amit Mishra is the only man to have taken more than one hat-tricks in the IPL with three.

