Latest News

Shifting IPL 2016 matches not solution to drought, says MS Dhoni

Three big cities in Maharashtra - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - are to play host to a total of 20 games.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: April 11, 2016 2:27 am
IPL 2016, IPL, IPL schedule, IPL fixtures, IPL news, IPL scores, MS Dhoni, Maharashtra drought, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket There have been demands to shift all IPL matches out of Maharashtra. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Amid the furore over holding IPL matches in drought-hit Maharashtra, India’s limited over skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday said shifting matches will not resolve the perennial crisis as it requires a “long-term” solution. (Fixtures | Squads)

“If you see, all these questions are good to hear, I think for us it’s more important to seek long-term solutions,” said Dhoni when asked about his views about the prevailing drought in Maharashtra.

The dire situation over potable water in the state has sparked a raging debate over the suitability of playing IPL games in the state, besides leading to a PIL filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the use of large quantity of water for maintaining pitches despite the grave water crisis.

WATCH: Discussing The IPL Water Controversy

There have been demands to shift all IPL matches out of Maharashtra.

READ: Maharashtra to lose Rs 100 Cr if IPL 2016 is shifted from the state

Three big cities in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – are to play host to a total of 20 games, out of which one has already been held on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Whether IPL’s match number 5, 6 or 7 happens or not, I don’t think it makes much of a difference,” said Dhoni at the media conference where he was announced as brand ambassador of mobile handset Lava.

“But we have to look at a long-term solution… How we ensure water is sent to those areas where there is water shortage.

“From what I have seen on TV quite a few dams are there, where only one or two per cent water is left. So we have to look at a long-term solution,” Dhoni said.

“I think people talking about whether matches should happen or not, it’s more momentarily driven than anything else. I think what’s important for us as a county is to see what the long-term solution is and we have to move in that direction,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Badminton
"I am playing well but it has been three-setters right from the start in this tournament and I really need to go back and recover well." 