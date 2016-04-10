Shifting IPL 2016 matches not solution to drought, says MS Dhoni

There have been demands to shift all IPL matches out of Maharashtra. (Source: PTI) There have been demands to shift all IPL matches out of Maharashtra. (Source: PTI)

Amid the furore over holding IPL matches in drought-hit Maharashtra, India’s limited over skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday said shifting matches will not resolve the perennial crisis as it requires a “long-term” solution. (Fixtures | Squads)

“If you see, all these questions are good to hear, I think for us it’s more important to seek long-term solutions,” said Dhoni when asked about his views about the prevailing drought in Maharashtra.

The dire situation over potable water in the state has sparked a raging debate over the suitability of playing IPL games in the state, besides leading to a PIL filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the use of large quantity of water for maintaining pitches despite the grave water crisis.

WATCH: Discussing The IPL Water Controversy



There have been demands to shift all IPL matches out of Maharashtra.

READ: Maharashtra to lose Rs 100 Cr if IPL 2016 is shifted from the state

Three big cities in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – are to play host to a total of 20 games, out of which one has already been held on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Whether IPL’s match number 5, 6 or 7 happens or not, I don’t think it makes much of a difference,” said Dhoni at the media conference where he was announced as brand ambassador of mobile handset Lava.

“But we have to look at a long-term solution… How we ensure water is sent to those areas where there is water shortage.

“From what I have seen on TV quite a few dams are there, where only one or two per cent water is left. So we have to look at a long-term solution,” Dhoni said.

“I think people talking about whether matches should happen or not, it’s more momentarily driven than anything else. I think what’s important for us as a county is to see what the long-term solution is and we have to move in that direction,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App