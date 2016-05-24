Second half blues for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2016

On their Rs 8.2 crore investment — Pawan Negi — Delhi got a meagre return of 57 runs and one wicket On their Rs 8.2 crore investment — Pawan Negi — Delhi got a meagre return of 57 runs and one wicket

For a team that last reached the play-offs in 2012 and had been languishing at the bottom-half of the table over the last three seasons, Delhi Daredevils needed a fresh template and the GMR-owned team had a new-look at the start of the season. Marquee players, Yuvraj Singh and Angelo Mathews, were released, the experienced Zaheer Khan was made captain. Rahul Dravid was named mentor with Paddy Upton — the mental conditioning coach who had worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals. Youth came in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who was retained, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, and they were complemented by the likes of established performers such as Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Chris Morris and Carlos Brathwaite. By the half-way stage, they had climbed to the second spot with five wins from seven games. In the remaining seven games, though, they could manage only two wins, and Monday’s loss to Bangalore ended their play-off prospects. Here’s a look at some of the factors that stalled Delhi.

Too much tinkering: DD made 35 changes in 14 games – the highest by any team. Karun Nair, Sanju Samson and Amit Mishra were the only three players to feature in all the games. Besides, at no point in the tournament did they field the same line-up for two consecutive games. Their logic was: a settled line-up can breed complacency and the lack of surprise will play into the hands of the opponents. But in this case it proved counterproductive. Dravid had orchestrated a similar ploy at Rajasthan. However, the core group of the Royals, which made it to the playoffs in 2013, comprised four players, three of whom were world-class and the fourth a bright young star. These were captain Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounder Shane Watson and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. Even Zaheer admitted after the loss to Pune: “A few changes were forced.”

Over-emphasis on youth: The bunch of youngsters picked at the auction suggested that Delhi would follow the RR template. Iyer, Karun, Sanju, Rishabh Pant and Pawan Negi (bought at Rs 8.2 crore) formed the core of the younger lot. The 23-year-old all-rounder Negi, in his role as a left-arm spinner, was carted around, while as a batsman, he was floated up and down the order providing little impetus to the scoring. Iyer, the highest run-scorer in the domestic season, failed to get going. After Iyer’s failure, the think tank propped up Mayank Agarwal to face the new ball. Even he did little to inspire confidence. Samson and Pant were also asked to open but Delhi failed to find a regular partner for Quinton de Kock.

Under-utilising all-rounders: The resurgence in the first half was propelled by the likes of de Kock, Morris and Brathwaite. The consistency provided by de Kock was supplemented by the fireworks of their all-rounders down the order. However, Morris was batting too low. The case of Brathwaithe was also baffling. He had a subdued start to the IPL before getting into the groove against KKR with an all-round effort. What does the team management do after his exploits against Kolkata? They simply bench him for the next game against Gujarat Lions. Against Mumbai, Delhi dropped Brathwaite again.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App