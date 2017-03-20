IPL 10 schedule undergoes changes due to MCD elections in Delhi

The IPL will be played from April 5 to May 21. (Source: IPL) The IPL will be played from April 5 to May 21. (Source: IPL)

The Indian Premier League schedule has been revised owing to the Municipal elections in Delhi scheduled for April 22.

Due to the elections, the home matches involving Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiants have undergone minor changes.

As per the current schedule, two matches were slated to held on April 22: Delhi Daredevils against Mumbai Indians at 4:00 PM in Delhi and the Rising Pune Supergiant against Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8:00 PM in Pune.

With the revised schedule, Delhi will now host Mumbai Indians on May 6 and play their away game in Mumbai at 8.00 PM on April 22. Pune Supergiants will play on the same day but their game against Sunrisers has been pushed ahead to a 4.00 PM start.

The IPL will be played from April 5 to May 21.

