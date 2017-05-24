IP business set up by Australia players’ union amid dispute with national cricket board

The broadcasters and sponsors can establish a more direct relationship with the players through The Cricketers’ Brand (AP Photo) The broadcasters and sponsors can establish a more direct relationship with the players through The Cricketers’ Brand (AP Photo)

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has announced the set up of a business which will go live from July 1 for those players who do not end up with a pay deal with Cricket Australia (CA).

The business ‘The Cricketers’ Brand’ has been designed to help the players as well as the broadcasters and sponsors if the CA does not reach an agreement by June 30.

The ACA told media on Wednesday that the arrangement has been made till a new MOU is signed by the players, who have rejected CA’s new offer which favours the best paid cricketers over others.

“Whilst this business will ‘go live’ on 1 July 2017, the ACA is finalising securing the interim IP of Australia’s elite male and female cricketers pending a new MOU being agreed,” the ACA told reporters.

“What this means practically for broadcasters and sponsors is that they can seek to establish a more direct relationship with the players through The Cricketers’ Brand which we hope will enhance those partnerships for further mutual benefit,” said Tim Cruickshank, the IP company’s general manager.

He said that the arrangement will secure a fair share for both men and women players as they would have more power over their intellectual property. “This is about securing a fair share for the men and women who play the game by taking greater control of their own intellectual property, he added.

ACA also said that the players have not received any digital media revenue from the CA and told the players not to let this happen. “The ACA is seeking to get to the bottom of this, the players can’t allow this to continue, especially given the extensive use of their attributes on CA’s digital platforms,” the ACA said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd