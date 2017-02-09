Inzamam-ul-Haq happy to see Pakistan captaincy issue resolved

Inzamam-ul-Haq is reported to have also made it clear that he’s not in favour of Misbah-ul-Haq as Test skipper. Inzamam-ul-Haq is reported to have also made it clear that he’s not in favour of Misbah-ul-Haq as Test skipper.

Pakistan’s chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed the decision by Azhar Ali to step down as captain of the national one-day squad and as vice-captain of the Test side. Inzamam, who is in Dubai, told media on Thursday that it was good that the ODI captaincy issue had been resolved. “I support the decision taken by the board to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ODI team captain,” he said.

Pakistani cricket fans were surprised by the timing of Azhar Ali’s decision to meet with the PCB Chairman and step down as the ODI captain and as Test vice captain the same day when the second edition of the Pakistan Super League launches in Dubai.

“Yes the timing is strange because Azhar is playing for the Lahore Qalanders franchise in the PSL,” former Test pacer, Jalaluddin said.

Already speculations has started that Inzamam during a meeting with the PCB chief in Dubai and after discussions with head coach, Mickey Arthur made it clear that he was not in favor of retaining Misbah-ul-Haq as Test captain.

“The talk now is about the PCB trying to convince senior batsman, Younis Khan to take over as the Test captain with Sarfaraz as vice-captain for an interim period,” one reliable source said.

Younis, who has captained Pakistan in the past, is presently working with the Peshawar Zalmi franchise as batting consultant and mentor.

The source said that Younis was a strong contender to be interim Test captain as the board and selectors first wanted Sarfaraz to settle down as the ODI captain.

Inzamam also told the media that he was confident that the second PSL would throw up more talent prospects for the selectors. “We will be watching all the performances in the PSL closely and we will try to ensure that all top performances are given a chance later on,” he added.