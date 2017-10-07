Inzamam-ul-Haq defends selection of nephew Imam in Pakistan ODI squad

Inzamam-ul-Haq is Pakistan’s chairman of selectors. (AP Photo) Inzamam-ul-Haq is Pakistan’s chairman of selectors. (AP Photo)

Pakistan picked Imam-ul-Haq in the ODI squad for the five-match Sri Lanka series and chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq has defended picking his nephew in the team. The former Pakistan captain said that his performance has been good in domestic circuit.

Pakistan have retained the ODI squad which won the Champions Trophy in June except for the one change. Part of the U-19 World Cup 2014 team, Imam has been picked to replace opener Azhar Ali who is recovering from a knee injury.

“If you say that he is my nephew, then the selection was tough. But if you see the performance which he has given, (they’re) good. Our plan was to continue with the Champions trophy squad, but unfortunately Azhar Ali has a knee problem. So we needed one opener, and in my opinion (Imam’s) was the best performance amongst the openers,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Inzamam said that though Imam is considered a good player for longer format, he has the talent to succeed in shorter format as well and the selection has been done after consultation with Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

“Look, you have to notice the talent and what he can do. His performance was good in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Then he scored two hundreds for the Under-23 team in the triangular tournament in Bangladesh. He scored a hundred in Sialkot. Even Mickey (Arthur) and Sarfraz (Ahmed) gave (their) opinions. We all consult each other,” Inzamam added.

The former Pakistan cricketer also hoped that banned Umar Akmal can make a comeback to the team. Akmal was banned for three matches after an outburst with coach Arthur.

“I have not spoken to him after the ban, but I tried to make him understand a few things previously. We can’t shut the door on any player. His issue is fitness and now another issue is discipline. He needs to improve on these issues and then he will be considered,” Inazamam said.

