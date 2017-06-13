Inzamam-ul-Haq appears powerless in front of coach Mickey Arthur: Abdul Qadir

Pakistan will play England in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Pakistan will play England in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has questioned the power given in the hands of a foreign coach of the Pakistan cricket team and said that it has wrecked the careers of some promising players. Qadir was questioning Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to give complete power to coach Mickey Arthur.

“I don’t know who is responsible for giving this foreign coach so much power that he has decided to wreck the careers of Sohail Khan and Umar Akmal,” Qadir said. “But I am really also very disappointed with the chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq who appears powerless in front of the coach,” he added.

Qadir also said that reaching the semi-finals of Champions Trophy doesn’t justify the treatment meted to Sohial and Umar. He went on to say that Arthur has his blue-eyed boys in the team.

“How does reaching the semis justify the treatment meted out to Sohail and Umar. The coach has his own blue-eyed players in the team and Muhammad Aamir is one of them. Aamir took a fiver in a test match recently after nearly one and half years. In contrast, Sohail twice took fivers in the test series in England and has even otherwise performed consistently and yet he is out of the team,” Qadir said.

Sohail and Umar were dropped from team because of fitness issues and Qadir said that less deserving players are in the team.

“Less deserving players are in the team. The way Umar was treated and sent back from England is something the cricket board should investigate not just give Mickey Arthur a free hand to do what he wants,” Qadir said.

Backing Umar to return to the team, Qadir said he should bat down the order with Sarfraz Ahmed. He also expressed his surprise at PCB’s decision to appoint him the coach despite him calling Pakistan players fixers.

“I don’t know who is responsible for these decisions. It is sad that despite having such legends in the country we are turning to a foreigner who called our players fixers and who is clearly being unjust with some players.”

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yusuf has also said that he was worried about Pakistan’s batting and they need to sort it out before 2019 World Cup.

“To me, the bowling is not a concern. But the batting is a big worry and clearly, a lot of hard work needs to be done in the middle order. If it remains this way we will face a lot of problems in the 2019 World Cup,” Yousuf said.

Two former pace bowlers, Sohaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram, gave different advice to better the team composition. Akhtar said Shoaib Malik should be sent up the order in place of Babar Azam while Akram questioned Imad Wasim’s place in the team.

“He is a busy player and can rotate the strike well. While Babar and even Muhammad Hafeez take a lot of time to settle in and that adds to the pressure on the team,” Akhtar said.

“To be honest I don’t think Imad warrants an automatic place in the side because neither is he a complete bowler nor a proper batsman. The management needs to rethink his role in the team,” Akram said.

