Intriguing ‘ins’ and ‘outs’ of the Mohammed Shami case

Mohammed Shami has been handed a central contract. (Source: AP File) Mohammed Shami has been handed a central contract. (Source: AP File)

The Indian cricket board might have handed Mohammad Shami a central contract after its anti-corruption unit cleared him of any wrongdoing, but mystery still shrouds the entire process. On Thursday, the board gave an impression that the contract was withheld owing to the corruption allegations but the time-line of the events don’t hold up. Sriram Veera looks back at the sequence of this complex case.

March 7

Wife Hasin Jahan shares screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with many women on WhatsApp and Facebook. She talks to the media about Shami’s philandering and domestic abuse.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me. Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa.”

At 5:30 pm, BCCI announces the list of contracted players through an email. Shami’s name is missing, no reason is given.

By all accounts, the move was in response to the wife’s allegations, who hadn’t yet spoken about Shami taking money from dubious sources.

March 8

After filing an FIR, Jahan makes public her phone conversation with Shami. It has Shami talking about meeting a Pakistani lady Alishba, one of the persons he is alleged to have an extra-marital relationship with, on the insistence of London-based ‘Mohammad Bhai’ to collect some money.

“Mohammed bhai had sent me money through Alishba so I had to take the money from her.” This is what Shami is heard saying in the purported conversation.

March 13

The Supreme-Court appointed Committee of Administrators, now comprising of two members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, then issued a press release that they have asked Neeraj Kumar, their anti-corruption unit chief, to investigate the money angle, and find whether Shami’s financial dealings had anything to do with corruption in cricket.

“The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of “Mohammad Bhai” and “Alisba”; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alishba to Md. Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Md. Shami you are requested to submit the said report at the earliest and preferably no later than seven days from today.”

March 17

The ACU officials met with Jahan in Kolkata and heard her out. ACU ran the names of Alishba and Mohammad Bhai through their databases, and found nothing incriminating in their past.

March 23

The CoA issued a statement that they are handing Shami a central contract.

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter. For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Shami.”

Unanswered questions

Off the field, however, a legal battle still awaits the cricketer. The Kolkata Police has booked Shami and his family members under non-bailable sections. The FIR has been lodged under section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others sections of the IPC. The board would have to act if and when the graver allegations are proved in the court of law.

There are a few questions that the episode raises. Why did the CoA give the impression that the withholding of Shami’s contract had to do with the allegations in general? Why did the CoA then use an event – the money allegations – which happened post the withholding of contract, and imply that as the reason for non-inclusion. More importantly, why didn’t they include Shami in the contract list in the first place, with a proviso that the decision will be reconsidered if his proven guilt. That way, the board wouldn’t haven’t prejudged the player, nor ignored the allegations.

