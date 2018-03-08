International Women’s Day Message from Virat Kohli: Women are better than equal

Virat Kohli wished all the women around the world on International Women’s Day. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli wished all the women around the world on International Women’s Day. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, took to social media and posted a glowing tribute to wife Anushka Sharma while wishing all the women around the world on International Women’s Day. Kohli, who has always batted for women empowerment and equality, is also not the one to shy away from praising his wife. In a heart-warming message on Twitter, the Indian skipper mentioned his wife as the extraordinary woman in his life who is ‘better than equal’

“Men and women aren’t equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it’s easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence… and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women’s Day,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the India cricket team skipper showed outstanding leadership skills and fighting spirit during the recently concluded South African tour where India won the ODI and the T20I series after losing the Test series. Kohli’s next assignment will be in the upcoming season of the IPL, where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

