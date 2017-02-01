‘Inspirational, par-Excellence, Thank You,’ MS Dhoni felicitated in Bengaluru

MS Dhoni’s achievements in cricket was celebrated in Bengaluru. (Source: twitter) MS Dhoni’s achievements in cricket was celebrated in Bengaluru. (Source: twitter)

MS Dhoni was felicitated at Bengaluru on Wednesday. Dhoni, who has led the Indian side in 60 Tests, 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is, had resigned from his post as Indian skipper on January 4, 2017. He had earlier retired from Tests in 2014. He was widely praised for timing his decision his step down, giving Virat Kohli time to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in June.

Dhoni is the only captain to hold all three ICC trophies. He led India to triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, his first stint as Indian captain in any format of the game. He later won the World Cup in 2011, becoming the first Indian captain to lift the trophy since Kapil Dev in 1983. In 2013, he completed the treble when India won the Champions Trophy in England. He also led India to the top of the ICC Test rankings in 2009.

Since stepping down, Dhoni has played for India in the three match ODI series against England. He had played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the second ODI, scoring a whirlwind knock of 134 in 122 balls. It was part of a 256-run-partnership with a resurgent Yuvraj Singh for the fourth wicket and one that won India the match.

Dhoni is currently involved with India in the ongoing three match T20 series which concludes on Wednesday at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium. Even though he is not the captain any more, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made clear the importance of MS Dhoni in making DRS decisions and field placements because of his position as the wicket keeper.

