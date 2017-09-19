Injury concerns plague South Africa ahead of Bangladesh series, Vernon Philander ruled out of first Test

Vernon Philander is ruled out of the first Test. (Source: Reuters) Vernon Philander is ruled out of the first Test. (Source: Reuters)

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, hosts South Africa is plagued with a host of injury problems. With a lower back problem, Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the first Test. Speedster Dale Steyn is yet to make a return to the Test side. While pacer Lungi Ngidi too is unsure of a return.

However, another prominent player to miss out from the series is Chris Morris.

South Africa’s team manager Mohammed Moosajee said, “We’ve had a number of challenges on the fast bowling front. The first to chat about is Vernon Philander. During the Test series in England, he dived for a ball and injured his lower back. His progress has been coming along well but he is only bowling at 80% capacity currently. The plan for him is to prepare for the four-day match against the Cobras beginning on 28 September. Should he come through that, he should be available for the second Test against Bangladesh. At the moment, he is only building up to full intensity so we are not going to risk him to play during the first Test.”

On the much-anticipated return of Dale Steyn Moosajee said, “For the past six weeks, the plan was very much to have him ready to start the four-day Sunfoil match for the Titans starting today but unfortunately last week he developed a strain to the muscle in his troublesome right shoulder,” Moosajee said. “We are not going to set an artificial timeline for Dale Steyn. The plan right now is to get him ready for competitive cricket when he is ready and we are hoping that it will be a slow and graduated return to full intensity bowling. In reality, the target will only be the Global T20 in November.”

Meanwhile, with the host of injury concerns, it will be interesting to see what sort of a bowling attack the hosts come up with against the Bangla Tigers.

