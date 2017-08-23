Injury concerns might rule out Sam Whiteman for 2017/18 season

Sam Whiteman is in doubt for the entire Australian summer. (Source: AP) Sam Whiteman is in doubt for the entire Australian summer. (Source: AP)

25-year old Australian wicketkeeper, Sam Whiteman is in doubt for the entire Australian summer due to complications that have arisen from a serious finger injury. It may be recalled here that Whiteman fractured his right index finger during Perth Scorchers’ Big Bash League final.

In a statement released the WA Cricket Association(WACA) said, “Sam Whiteman is continuing to experience ongoing pain and swelling in his left index finger related to the complex intra-articular fracture he sustained in the BBL|06 final. To date, surgical intervention and targeted rehabilitation has been unable to reduce the pain he is experiencing to a satisfactory level for state level wicketkeeping”.

“WACA Sports Medicine Staff and Sam are consulting further with hand specialists in the coming week and will soon be in a position to make a decision on the future direction of Sam’s management. At this stage a timeframe for his return to play is unknown although further surgical intervention is being considered.”

Meanwhile, former Australian batsman, Justin Langer rued the setback and said, “It’s really unfortunate, he’s had two surgeries now on his finger. He’s seeing another surgeon in a week’s time to maybe have a look at having another operation. “So he could be having extended period out.

“For such a talented kid, who’s played in three Scorchers finals for us, he’s been part of Shield finals and (WA’s 2014-15) Matador Cup win, we’re going to look at the bigger picture for him.”, Langer concluded.

