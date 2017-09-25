Only in Express

Industrialist Rajinder Gupta elected PCA president

Leading industrialist Rajinder Gupta was on Friday unanimously elected as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Besides, R P Singla was elected as the honorary secretary, at the annual general meeting of the PCA held at Mohali.

Apart from Gupta, who is chairman of the Trident Group, and Singla, Rakesh Rathour, Prof S M Verma and Amarinder Bindra were unanimously elected as the vice presidents of the PCA.

Arun Sharma and Dr A G S Bawa were elected to the post of honorary joint secretary and Ajay Tyagi was elected as the treasurer.

All the PCA office bearers were unanimously elected, Singla told reporters.

Rajiv Mittal, R S Sachdeva, B K Bassi and P M S Banga were among the four individual members who were elected while 10 members of the executive were also elected.

The PCA, after making amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of the association in accordance with the recommendation of the Lodha Committee, summoned an Annual General Body meeting.

“The elections for the post of office bearers was conducted by electoral officer. The house unanimously elected the office bearers and members to the executive committee,” a press release by PCA said.

Among the office bearers elected today, Rajinder Gupta is a life member of the PCA since 1994, PCA’s ex-honourary secretary, G S Walia said, adding that the industrialist’s contribution for “construction of PCA cricket stadium and organisation of international matches has been salient and tremendous”.

