  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Indra Nooyi appointed ICC’s first independent female director

Indra Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman, following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment at today's meeting, an ICC release said.

By: PTI | Dubai | Published: February 9, 2018 2:25 pm
Indra Nooyi is Pepsi Co chairman. Indra Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman. (AP file)
Related News

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi has been appointed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board as the governing body’s first independent female director. Nooyi will join the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman, following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment at today’s meeting, an ICC release said.

“I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC’s partners, and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a new reason to follow every ball and shot,” Nooyi said.

ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar, said: ” Adding another independent director – particularly a female – is such an important step forward in improving our governance. To have someone of Indra’s calibre is fantastic news for the global game.” The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be female, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June last year as part of wide ranging constitutional change aimed at improving the governance of the sport.

The Independent Director will be appointed for a two-year term although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six-year consecutive period of service.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. R
    R.Sundarem
    Feb 9, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    Happy to read that Indira Nooyi is going to be Independent Director in ICC for 2 years.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Talent is there, it’s about managing themselves, how to deal with pressure and expectations that will come as U-19 champions 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table