Indore’s Holkar Stadium to host finals of Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season

For the second successive year, the Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the final of the Ranji Trophy. The final, which will be played between December 29 and January 2, will witness a new champion emerge after defending champions Gujarat were ousted by Bengal. The semi-finals will be played in Pune and Kolkata. While Bengal and Delhi square-off in the first semi-final at Pune the second will see Karnataka fight against Vidharba.

Earlier, Vidarbha defeated Kerala by 412 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2017 quarter-final to register a semi-final berth. Opening up on the successful show this year, veteran Wasim Jaffer has credited coach Chandrakant Pandit for the marked improvement.

“It’s been a great season for Vidarbha so far. This transformation has happened because of Chandu (coach Chandrakant Pandit). He is one of the best things to have happened to Vidarbha. We worked on the process rather than thinking too far. When you follow the process without thinking about anything, results are bound to come,” Jaffer said while talking to cricbuzz.

