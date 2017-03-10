Indiavs Australia: David Saker to replace Darren Lehmann for India ODI series

Darren Lehmann recent health scare with deep vein thrombosis has seen the coaching workload being shared. (Source: File) Darren Lehmann recent health scare with deep vein thrombosis has seen the coaching workload being shared. (Source: File)

Darren Lehmann will be replaced by assistant coach David Saker as the head coach of Australia in the One Day series against India which will be held later this year.

David Saker has already stated that this role might actually help him to secure the role as Darren Lehmann’s permanent replacement in the near future. However, Saker is not new to this role as he has served as England’s bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 and then coached Victoria before being named as Craig McDermott’s replacement with Australia last July. However, he has never played any international match.

The reason behind this move is the gruelling international travel schedule coupled with Lehmann’s recent health scare with deep vein thrombosis – a problem exacerbated by long-haul air travel – has seen the coaching workload shared in recent times. Former Test opener and Western Australia coach Justin Langer had led the team to last year’s ODI tri-series win over the West Indies and South Africa in the Caribbean.

Speaking to cricket australia’s website Saker said, “It’s a huge honour to be even considered to be a coach of an Australian team, and to be given the opportunity is fantastic. I’m going to look forward to it a lot, and my ambition is to coach Australia. I know not playing cricket for Australia makes it a little bit harder. But I think I’ve been involved in Test cricket, one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket a lot. I’ve seen a lot of cricket, so I think I could do the job without a doubt.”

Meanwhile, Australia has also announced a new look National Selection Panel. Though this panel has no fresh faces but the roles and responsibilities of its members have significantly changed, Cricket Australia announced on Friday.

Trevor Hohns, who has acted as interim chairman has been appointed the role on a full-time basis, while National Talent Manager Greg Chappell, former Australia batsman Mark Waugh and Head Coach Darren Lehmann have all been retained as selectors. However, Hohns, Chappell and Lehmann will form a three-man panel responsible for selecting the Test and ODI outfits, while Waugh and Lehmann will lead a two-man panel for the T20 international team.