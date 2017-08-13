India’s search for an all-rounder has been successful in the form of Hardik Pandya: MSK Prasad

Hardik Pandya scored career best 108 against Sri Lanka in first innings of third Test match. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya scored career best 108 against Sri Lanka in first innings of third Test match. (Source: Reuters)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed an aggressive ton against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the third Test match at Pallekele. Pandya hit as many as seven massive sixes during his 108-run knock. India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, while talking to PTI, hailed his knock and went on to compare him to former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

“If he stays grounded I am sure we will see him being compared to the legendary Kapil Dev in the times to come,” Prasad told.

The spot of all-rounder had been vacant for quite sometime in the Indian team and former Indian wicket keeper insisted that the search of the same has been successful in the form of Hardik.

“I am very happy to say that our search for an all- rounder has been successful in the form of Hardik,” Prasad, a former India wicketkeeper, said.

“He has utilised the opportunity given to him and came out with flying colours,” Prasad added.

Appreciating Pandya’s ability in all the three departments, Prasad suggested he looks so graceful in whatever he does.

“He is athletic, exuberant and very positive in his attitude. The best part about him is that his basics are strong in all three departments –batting, bowling and fielding. He looks so graceful in whatever he does in the three departments,” Prasad added.

