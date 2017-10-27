India’s new-ball partners: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have featured in 17 ODIs this year and accounted for 50 scalps. (Source: Reuters) Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have featured in 17 ODIs this year and accounted for 50 scalps. (Source: Reuters)

ONE IS a traditional swing bowler, thriving in conditions that suit him well. With time, thanks to an intensive fitness regime, he has added an extra yard in pace, developed a searing yorker and has foxed batsmen with his slower deliveries. The other is nippy and deceptive in equal measure. Predominantly a hit-the-deck bowler, with an unusual whippy action, he is a product of the new generation IPL cricket. Just when he seemed one-dimensional, he hit first-class cricket to widen his repertoire. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his ODI new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah are vastly contrasting fast bowlers, who complement each other.

Together, the duo have featured in 17 ODIs this year, in which they have accounted for 50 scalps, with the average hovering around 29. It’s little surprise then that the two have played a key role in Virat Kohli’s team turning into such an irresistible force in ODIs in 2017.

One of the key factors behind their success is their proficiency with the hard-new ball as well as the old one. They have also played a pivotal role in India’s two ODI series wins at home (England and Australia) this year, annihilated Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, and in between all this, helped India progress to the final of the Champions Trophy in England.

However, it’s the recently concluded ODI between India and New Zealand at Pune, which provides the most definitive indicator of their growing prowess. Trailing in the series, India had their backs to the wall. After New Zealand captain Kane Williamson chose to bat first, the onus was on India’s two fast bowlers to deliver. This was precisely what they did.

Bhuvneshwar, who is known to extract prodigious movement with hard-new-white ball, did not err in his line or length. He bowled with pin-point precision, giving the New Zealand openers little room to play with. Bumrah, too complemented his partner by bowling a similar line. Bhuvneshwar accounted for Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, while Bumrah got the prized scalp of captain Kane Williamson with a stunning incoming delivery. By the 7th over, New Zealand were left gasping at 3/27, and from there on, India were dictating the proceedings. Bhuvneshwar would return with the old ball to clean up Henry Nicholls, while Bumrah ended Mitchell Santner’s vigil.

The two picked up five wickets between them, and their parsimonious returns helped India restrict New Zealand to 230/9, which would prove to be insufficient. Bhuvneshwar, in particular, was not hesitant in exploring different angles. He came from around the crease to Munro, tested him with a slew of bouncers and followed it up with his new-found weapon: the knuckle-ball.

Bowled at just under 120kmph, this is the latest addition to the 27-year-old’s burgeoning armory. “I developed it (the knuckle-ball) just before the IPL this year. It’s useful to have this in India where the ball does not swing much and there are only two fielders in catching positions. Hence, I started developing it in the nets. But I did not know it would become so handy in T20s and ODIs,” he told Bumrah, his partner-in-crime, in a free-wheeling chat to the BCCI.TV, after bagging the Man-of-the-Match award in Pune.

Like Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah too has developed a slower ball — a vicious off-cutter — during the IPL this year. “I have also developed a slower ball during the IPL this year. I guess that I’m more confident of using it more frequently in the shorter formats these days,” Bumrah said.

Despite their overwhelming productivity, the Bhuvneshwar-Bumrah partnership was forged based on the selectors’ need to rotate their pool of fast bowlers to keep them fresh for the more demanding overseas tours next year. While Bumrah is considered to be a thoroughbred white ball bowler, Bhuvneshwar came into the reckoning in the shorter formats this year after a slew of robust performances with the ball for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise he represents in IPL.

Bharat Arun, India’s bowling coach, puts things into perspective. “If you look at Shami and Yadav, they are your number one Test bowlers, while Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah have been exceptional and possess all the skills to do well in ODIs,” Arun said, giving the rationale behind having Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in ODIs. “With the volume of cricket that India is playing, it is important that we have pool of fast bowlers to choose from so that they remain fresh for every form of the game that we play,” he added.

It would be a tad preposterous to compare Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah to the scintillating partnership between Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra just yet. Both Zaheer and Nehra were vastly contrasting in their styles, which is why they had managed to complement each other so admirably.

Nehra, with his bustling action and Zaheer, with that majestic leap, have helped India progress to the top of the ODI chart in their pomp. For the moment though, both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, have done their bit to add vigour and zest to this supremely confident ODI unit. Their next test will come next year, when India travel overseas.

