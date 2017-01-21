India’s full cricket schedule for 2017

Virat Kohli’s captaincy will be put to test when India travel to England for the ICC Champions Trophy in June. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli’s captaincy will be put to test when India travel to England for the ICC Champions Trophy in June. (Source: AP)

India has a busy cricket calendar ahead for the year 2017. England is coming to the final leg of their India tour when the two teams play the final ODI in Kolkata on Sunday. This will be followed by a three-match T20 series. The final match will be played on February 1, thus concluding the tour that had started on November 9, 2016.

The highlights of the year include the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in June, the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in February and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 that will be held over June and July. The month of February will mark the first time that India host Bangladesh for a Test match. The 10th season of the IPL will be held in April.

The first of India’s three away tours other than the Champions Trophy will be in July when they travel to West Indies. A three month break follows the end of the Sri Lanka tour to be held in August after which India begin their tour of South Africa in December.

Here is the full schedule:

Mens:

India vs Bangladesh 1 Test (Feb 8-12)

India vs Australia 4 Tests (Feb 23-Mar 29)

IPL (April)

ICC Champions Trophy (June 1-18)

West Indies vs India 5 ODIs, 1 T20 (July)

Sri Lanka vs India 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20 (August)

South Africa vs India 4 Tests, 5 ODIs, 2 T20s (December)

Womens:

2017 Women’s cricket World Cup qualifiers (Feb 7-21)

ICC Women’s cricket world cup 2017 (June 26- July 23)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd