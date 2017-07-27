Indian women’s team felicitated in New Delhi for World Cup performance

The Indian women’s team were felicitated by sports minister Vijay Goel. (Source: PTI) The Indian women’s team were felicitated by sports minister Vijay Goel. (Source: PTI)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team that ended as runners-up in the recently concluded World Cup in England. The Mithali Raj-led side marched their way into the final for the second time in the history but lost to hosts England by 9 runs at Lord’s.

Goel hailed the efforts of Mithali’s side and even went on to suggest that their performance will inspire a lot of young women to take up sports as a career.

“Our women’s cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runner-ups, I feel that the women’s team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country,” Goel said.

Adding to this the minister said, “inspired youths, especially millions of young women across the country to take up sports as a career.”

“From Rio Olympics to Paralympics and in games like hockey, wrestling, badminton, and now the splendid performance in the Women’s World Cup, Indian women are leading the way in the international sporting arena. The minister said that the message is clear – Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and now Beti Khilao,” the ministry said in a statement.

This was the second instance when an Indian team made it to the final of Women’s World Cup. They achieved the feat in 2005 in South Africa under the captaincy of Mithali Raj but lost to Australia in the process. India were cruising while chasing 229 but a flurry of wickets pushed them on backfoot and eventually they lost the finale.

