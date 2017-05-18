Indian women’s team 16 match unbeaten run comes to a halt after defeat against South Africa

India womens cricket team were finally defeated after 16 matches. India womens cricket team were finally defeated after 16 matches.

After the Indian women’s team lost its match to South Africa on Wednesday it ended its 16 matches winning streak ended in a thrilling game. It remains the second longest streak in women’s ODIs. India needed 9 off the last ball and South Africa finally won by 8 runs as they held things together.

Earlier, the BCCI, on Tuesday, commended the Indian Women’s cricket team for the recent record-breaking spree they have been on. The latest of the Indian team’s achievements was the mammoth 320-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut in the ongoing Women’s Quadrangular Series in South Africa. The stand is the highest ever in ODI cricket history.

“The Indian women’s team are on a record-breaking spree in the Women’s Quadrangular Series and I congratulate them for their all-round show,” BCCI Acting Hony. Secretary, Amitabh Choudhary is quoted as saying in the board’s official website.

“It started with Jhulan Goswami becoming the leading wicket taker in Women’s ODIs and we have witnessed a plethora of records,” Choudhary said in a statement. Jhulan Goswami had taken her 181st wicket a week back.

