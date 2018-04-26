Indian women’s cricket team to hire a bowling coach

Follow Us:
By: PTI | Published: April 26, 2018 6:41:21 pm
Indian cricket team, India women's team, BCCI, Indian cricket, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India have had a mixed run since making the World Cup final in England last July. (Source: AP)
The Indian women’s cricket team will soon have a bowling coach as the BCCI is all set to invite applications for the role.

The players get batting inputs from head coach Tushar Arothe, former Baroda all-rounder who scored 6105 first-class runs and took 225 wickets.

Biju George has been doing a decent job as fielding coach. “The women’s team management has expressed the need of a bowling coach. We will soon start the hunt for a suitable candidate by inviting applications,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

“The applicants need not have an international background. Even Tushar has not played for India so that really is not a factor,” the official said.

He added that the team for the Asia Cup will be announced later this week.

India have had a mixed run since making the World Cup final in England last July.

They beat hosts South Africa in their ICC ODI Championship-opener before being thrashed by Australia at home.

They also failed to make the final at home in the subsequent T20 tri-series involving Australia and England in March.

The Mithali Raj-led squad then made amends by beating England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series.

