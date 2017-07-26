Indian women’s cricket team receive a rousing reception on return at the Mumbai Airport, watch

India women cricket team returned from England on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter) India women cricket team returned from England on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

It was 3.45 am but far from a dead night as hundreds reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai to give a roaring reception to their new heroes – India’s women cricket team.

The team gathered the attention, support and admiration of the country during their brilliant campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 where they lost in the final to hosts England by 9 runs.

Fans of the women cricketers gathered in big numbers to welcome them and give them a warm reception. There were cheers and claps all around at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as soon as the Women In Blue came out.

#WATCH: Indian Women’s cricket team arrived in Mumbai in early morning hours to a rousing welcome by the fans cheering the team. pic.twitter.com/2Lyjkfe8KO — ANI (@ANI_news) 26 July 2017

He said that According to reports a record 1.1 million tuned in from UK alone to view the final that was played between India and England. Reports also state that this figure is equal to the average audience that tunes in to watch the wildly popular Premier League’s Sunday afternoon matches, according to statistics from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board.

On her return back from England, India captain Mithali Raj said that it was the beginning of good times for women’s cricket. She had also said that every player in the team feels like a celebrity now.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd