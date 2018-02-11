Indian vs South Africa: Wanderers win a massive confidence booster for us, says Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa’s batsman Heinrich Klaasen took his side to victory against India in the 4th ODI at Wanderers. (AP) South Africa’s batsman Heinrich Klaasen took his side to victory against India in the 4th ODI at Wanderers. (AP)

After suffering a defeat in the first three ODIs against India, South Africa were looking for an inspiring figure in the squad to give them their first win the 6-match ODI series. In the 4th ODI at Wanderers in Johannesburg, the Proteas found a saviour figure in wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen. The right-hander scored 43 runs in 27 balls to take the home side to a thrilling 5-wicket win against India. Speaking to reporters after the match, the 26-year old said that the win will boost the morale of the team. “It’s a massive, massive confidence-booster for us. We didn’t have the confidence but just to get the first win has lifted the spirits in the change room.”

Klaasen was well supported by David Miller on the other end, who had a lucky day in the middle. Miller was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal when he was at 7 but was saved after the replay showed that Chahal had overstepped. The left-handed batsman went on to score 39 runs in 28 balls. Speaking about the lucky moment, Klaasen said, “It was definitely a momentum changer for us, getting that free hit on David’s wicket. He’s a cool, calm and experienced cricketer and he just said, ‘Anything in our slot we need to back and whatever we decide to do, we need to do fully.’ So we were very calculated in our approach there. Maybe it didn’t look like it, but it was all calculated and planned out,” he said.

Klaasen continued to play well against the spin and impressed with unorthodox sweeps and reverse-sweeps. “It comes naturally to me, but I work hard on it. Three years ago, we went to Sri Lanka on a National Academy trip. We learned all types of sweeps. Since then, I’ve brought it back into my game and it works, it takes off a lot of pressure. Especially against good spinners, it’s difficult to hit them down the ground if you don’t use your feet well. So that just changed up their lengths and it suits me a little bit better,” the batsman said.

Talking about his innings, Klaasen added, “Talking to our spinning coach (Claude Henderson), I just said that I wanted to get the first knock out of the way, get settled with the nerves and all those things. It’s been a long time coming. It means the world to me, it’s better than a hundred, better than anything else to play for your country.”

The wicketkeeper was awarded man-of-the-match award for his innings. He also praised the work by South African bowlers who bowled well in the death overs to restrict India to 289 in 50 overs. “That was a phenomenal 16 overs. I thought our death bowling in Cape Town was also very good, and that’s a good thing for South Africans to see, that our death bowling is picking up. Chris Morris and KG (Rabada) are bowling very well there so that obviously lifts our mood. I think they were looking at 340 at some stage, so yeah, all credit needs to go to the bowlers to restrict them and to get us back into the series,” he said.

India lead the 6-match ODI series against South Africa by 3-1.

