Indian team was not in the right spirit going into 2007 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar recalls in film

India have performed in a pretty decent manner during their World cup campaigns and also lifted the trophy twice in 1983 and 2011. But the performance of the Men in Blue in 2007 edition is a forgettable one. The Rahul Dravid-led side faced defeats in two out of the three matches they played during the campaign and failed to progress beyond the group stage. India were being coached by former Australian player Greg Chappell and faced a dismal run in 2007 World Cup edition.

One of the most disappointing results came for the Indian side when they lost to Bangladesh in a group match. India during the 2007 World Cup were drafted along side Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda. They lost to Sri Lanka as well but grabbed a win against Bermuda.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in his movie revealed that the team that was going in the World Cup was not in right spirit. He also said that he had informed BCCI officials of the same.

“We were preparing for the last one year and suddenly one month before the World Cup, Chappell made all the changes which definitely affected us. The team was not in the right spirit going into the World Cup. I had told this clearly to the BCCI officials before we left for the West Indies,” Tendulkar recalled in the film.

Sachin’s biographical film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released on May 26 and has been gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Tendulkar even organised an exclusive premiere of the film prior to the release where celebrities from Bollywood, cricket fraternity and other sports were invited. The Indian cricket team players even reviewed the film on their social media accounts.

