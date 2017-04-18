Latest News
Virat Kohli-led India win hearts with special gesture for Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has had some of his most memorable knocks against India and the team acknowledged it with a very special gesture.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 18, 2017 7:56 pm
virat kohli, shahid afridi, kohli, afridi, shahid afridi retired, shahid afridi retirement, india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express The players of both India and Pakistan are known to share a relationship of mutual admiration and respect. (Source: Twitter)

That India’s biggest on-field rivalry in cricket is with Pakistan is no secret. The strained relationship between the neighbouring countries not withstanding, both sides have played some of the most memorable matches in all formats of the game.

Players from both sides have also clashed on the field numerous times during the matches. At the same time, off the field, the players of India and Pakistan are known to share a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. It is hence no surprise that the Indian decided to make a special gesture when Pakistan stalwart Shahid Afridi announced his retirement earlier in the year.

Signatures of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and former coach Ravi Shashtri are identifiable on the image of the shirt.

The team presented a short of captain Virat Kohli with the words “Always a pleasure playing against you” written at the bottom to Afridi. In addition to the words, the shirt also had the signatures of all the players.

Shahid Afridi has had some his most memorable knocks in matches against India. Some of these include his blistering 76-ball century that helped Pakistan beat India at Kanpur in 2005 and his knock in the Asia Cup 2014. He retired from international cricket in February after a 21-year career playing for Pakistan.

