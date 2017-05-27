Indian team participate in photo shoots prior to first Champions Trophy warm-up game

Five Indian players were part of the photo shoot. (Source: Twitter) Five Indian players were part of the photo shoot. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket team seems all set for their Champions Trophy campaign after completing all their media activities which were followed by a team photo shoot in London on Saturday. The BCCI posted pictures of the Indian players posing in various positions. The caption of the picture says,”#TeamIndia photo shoots and media activities done. Off to training now #CT17″.

#TeamIndia photo shoots and media activities done. Off to training now #CT17 pic.twitter.com/OlUJQRS2Na — BCCI (@BCCI) 27 May 2017

Five Indian players were part of the photo shoot including the captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Kohli posed while holding a bat on the back of his shoulders. Rahane stood simply carrying his calm and bold personality. Jasprit Bumrah looked all prepared with the ball in his hand, presenting a charismatic pose in front of the camera.

Another picture included India’s pace trio, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who looked all excited for the upcoming Champions Trophy starting from June 1. India arrived on May 25 and after completing all the formalities associated with the tournament will be focusing on their upcoming practice matches.

India will face New Zealand in their first practice match at Kennington Oval on May 28, followed by the second one against Bangladesh on May 30 at Edgbaston cricket ground. Coming into the tournament, some of the youngsters have shown great form, providing some added advantage for the Indian team.

India will play their first Group’B’ match against their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.

