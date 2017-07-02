Indian team manager submits report, no mention of Kohli-Kumble conflict

The Board of Cricket Control in India had sought a report from Malhotra after the resignation of Anil Kumble The Board of Cricket Control in India had sought a report from Malhotra after the resignation of Anil Kumble

Team India’s administrative manager Kapil Malhotra has filed his on the team that went for the ICC Champions Trophy. However, there were no mention of any major untoward incidents between skipper Virat Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble.

“Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline,” a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“He was specifically asked to mention any incident worth reporting which may have affected the dressing room environment or morale of the team. Nothing of that sort is there in the report.”

It may be recalled here that the Board of Cricket Control in India had sought a report from Malhotra after the resignation of Anil Kumble. But in the reports there is no mention of any conflict or any discord.

It may be recalled here that in his resignation letter Kumble had written, ” I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.”

