Indian team celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara’s 30th birthday, see pics

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 30 on Thursday and the Indian team ensured that he gets the perfect facial treatment for it. He is currently with the rest of the Indian team as they play the third and final Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg. The BCCI tweeted images of the team celebrating his birthday after the end of the second day’s play. Apart from this, KL Rahul and head coach Ravi Shastri also tweeted images.

As is the case with others who celebrate their birthdays in the dressing room, Pujara’s face was also smeared with cake. “Happy birthday to a well decorated Chintu the Cheetah from the Wanderers,” said Ravi Shastri in his tweet. Happy Bday to a Top Man @cheteshwar1. Hope your sense of humour gets better this year,” said Rahul. Apart from his team mates, there were others back home who wished the batsman. Suresh Raina tweeted his wishes for Pujara.

Happy Bday to a Top Man @cheteshwar1 .🍾🎂 Hope your sense of humour gets better this year. 😄#dirty30 #cheetah pic.twitter.com/OLYWn3LV48 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 25 January 2018

Happy birthday to a well decorated Chintu the Cheetah from the Wanderers. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/1jNHGwXv9p — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 25 January 2018

Scoring big or staying at the crease for the longest time… He’ll do it all for the team. Wishing @cheteshwar1 a very very happy birthday. Have a great one, bro. pic.twitter.com/tM4nuBIymN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 25 January 2018

In a series that has featured pitches favouring pacers far more than batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara has been a tough nut for the South Africans to crack. In India’s first innings at the Wanderers, Pujara scored a sagely 50 off 179 balls. It was an innings in which he got off the mark only on the 54th ball that he faced. His single prompted applause from the crowd and the dressing room to the point that one may be forgiven for thinking that he has scored a half century.

