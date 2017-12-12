Indian team arrives amid drizzle, fans hope to see Siddharth Kaul in action

M S Dhoni, local cricketer Siddharth Kaul and Jasprit Bumrah arrive at the team hotel at IT Park in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia) M S Dhoni, local cricketer Siddharth Kaul and Jasprit Bumrah arrive at the team hotel at IT Park in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia)

WITH THE Indian cricket team losing to Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match ODI series in Dharamshala on Sunday, the focus has shifted to the second ODI which is to be played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on December 13.

While the rain gods stayed away from the mountains in Dharamshala, Monday saw the Indian team arrive amid light drizzle. The Sri Lanka team was stranded at Dharamshala airport for more than four hours and later decided to stay in Dharamshala. The visitors will now arrive on Tuesday morning via a chartered flight.

The local MeT office has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm or duststorm on Tuesday and partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm or duststorm on Wednesday. “As the Indian team lost after posting a total of 112 at Dharamshala, we are waiting for the Mohali match. The Indian team has done well at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in the past but the rain can spoil the match. The match is happening with an early start for the first time at Mohali and we are hopeful of a full match. The rain did help us as there were less buyers for tickets today and we got the tickets from one of the banks,” said Rishabh Gupta, a BA-II student, who came to watch the Indian cricket team.

While most members of the Indian team opted for rest, three members of the team — Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar — opted for practice under batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The main wicket and practice pitches at the stadium apart from nets were not covered initially in the day but with drizzle during the day, the pitches and net area was covered about 12 noon. The Indian players initially practised in the indoor training area at the stadium before shifting to the outside nets.

“The team were in a good mood and they understand that losses are part of the game. They landed at the Mohali International Airport at 1 pm and opted for rest today. Three members of the team — Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar — opted for practice. The team will have a full practice session on Tuesday morning,” said a PCA official.

As the team checked into a city hotel, all eyes were on Mahendra Singh Dhoni apart from local lad Siddharth Kaul. While Dhoni was the top scorer for the Indian team in Dharamshala, pacer Kaul, who has taken 175 wickets in 50 first class matches, will be expecting to make his debut on his home ground. “We would cheer for Yuvraj Singh when the Indian team played at Mohali. With Yuvi paji out of the team, we are eager to see a local face in the Indian team. Siddharth Kaul has shown his form in IPL and South Africa A tour and he will enjoy bowling at the Mohali wicket if given a chance,” said Parminder Singh, a Mohali cricketer who came to the stadium.

