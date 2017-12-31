Indian Premier League: T20 tournament in a different league

Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017 in Hyderabad. (BCCI photo) Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017 in Hyderabad. (BCCI photo)

The 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League gave the spectators a perfect final when Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run. With the win, Mumbai Indians lifted their third IPL trophy, the only team to achieve the feat. But no one can take away the credits from Pune as they remained favourites for the major part of the finale but unfortunately finished as the second-best team.

Uncapped players like Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar emerged out to be the biggest gainers from the league. Krunal, who was a part of Mumbai Indians alongside brother Hardik, became a household name in the cash-rich league and subsequently made a place for himself in India ‘A’ side. Sundar on the other side continued with his form in the domestic circuit after the IPL and eventually donned the India colours in T20I and ODI against Sri Lanka.

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League played a stimulative role in providing the selectors with a wide range of options. While the selectors get a chance to judge new talents, fans on the other hand get the opportunity to watch their favorite overseas players playing.

From Chris Gayle to AB de Villiers and from Lasith Malinga to Kieron Pollard, the overseas recruits have been helpful in attracting the crowd in huge amounts.

But there are more T20 leagues that are a part of yearly calendar. Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier, NatWest t20 Blast, Super Smash, Big Bash League are some of the popular ones.

Out of these, Pakistan Super League has earned a lot of popularity especially in the circumstances in which it was inaugurated. Pakistan were barred from hosting cricket matches after a group of gunmen attakced Sri Lankan team back in 2009.

Pakistan Super League

The inaugural PSL season was held in 2016 in UAE. But the fortune did change for Pakistan in 2017 as they hosted a T20I series against a World XI side and the final of PSL also took place in Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi won this edition after beating Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs. Despite so much controversy, PSL final this year featured big T20 stars like Marlon Samuels and Darren Sammy. More than creating profit, PSL 2017 played a huge role in resurrecting cricket in Pakistan.

Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League is one of those T20 leagues that features some fantastic T20 specialists from round the globe. Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Darren Sammy, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite.

The final of the CPL that was held in Trinidad had St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders locking horns with each other. St Kitts led by Chris Gayle lost as Knight Riders chased down the target of 136 runs by 3 wickets.

Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh Premier League too is one of the rising T20 leagues. The BPL involves some big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Kumar Sangakkara, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Mohammed Amir, Sunil Narine and many more. But despite big names, the Bangladesh Premier League is still in a process of becoming a sought-after league.

Big Bash League

While these three T20 leagues have a different status as far as their promotion and rise are concerned, Australia’s Big Bash league has become another very popular one in this category. The BBL generally starts in late December. Moreover, the beginning time of the league that is during Christmas and New year’s eve attracts a lot of attention of the spectators. The 2016-17 edition saw some exciting finishes. The second semi-final between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers went into one-over eliminator and eventually Sydney won the match to register a final berth. Sydney met Perth Scorchers in the final. Scorchers won the match and the title by 9 wickets.

Positives of IPL

The Indian Premier League has become an added advantage to the young uncapped players to show their talent and also gather some financial aid. Apart from playing for their state teams get a chance to perform in the league too. If picked for any of the franchise, they certainly get more number of matches in that particular calendar year.

Comparison between arch-rivals

While the Indian Premier League gives new and young players a chance to display their talent, the PSL is playing a much bigger role and that is getting cricket back in their nation. With world-class players agreeing to play in the nation, Pakistan are on a verge of reviving the game.

