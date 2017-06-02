Indian pace bowlers can knock off any team in Champions Trophy: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma believes that the Indian pace bowlers are very proficient and will be effective in England. Ishant Sharma believes that the Indian pace bowlers are very proficient and will be effective in England.

As India prepares to defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy in England, the game-changer from the last final in 2013, Ishant Sharma, spoke to the indianexpress.com and claimed that firepower of the Indian pacers can knock off any side which comes in front of them.

“The Indian pace bowlers are very proficient and will be effective in England. But the important thing is they have the confidence and the self-belief to perform in every situation. All of them have played in high-pressure games and have the experience of every circumstance. I am sure they will do well.”

Ishant Sharma, who took two wickets in the final at Edgbaston in 2013, further went to say,”They have the capability to exploit the conditions and in conditions suitable for fast bowling they have the capability to pick up 20 wickets and knock off any team”.

“Umesh Yadav has been bowling well, so too Jasprit Bumrah who is a good ODI death bowler. He can bowl good yorkers”, he further added.

Among the four, Mohammed Shami is a master in the art of swing bowling and in English conditions his experience to swing the ball with brisk pace will be extremely handy. Along with Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, young Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav will be leading the charge. Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to bowl lethal yorkers at speeds above 140kmph will be extremely crucial for skipper Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here Ishant Sharma hasn’t been a part of the ODI side since he last featured in a match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 23, 2016. However, he has been an integral part of the Test team.

In an earlier interview with the indianexpress.com Ishant had said, “Yes, I know that I haven’t done well in the shorter format but that doesn’t mean I want to play only Test cricket. I don’t want to be branded as a Test specialist. If you see my ODI record it’s not a bad record.”

“But this is the bad thing of in our country – If you have one bad series or if you have not performed well in 2-4 games, then you are branded as a bowler suitable only for one format.

