Indian football team’s spectacular rise no fluke, says Subrata Pal

Subrata Pal praised Indian team’s coach Stephen Constantine for India’s rise to World No 96. (PTI File) Subrata Pal praised Indian team’s coach Stephen Constantine for India’s rise to World No 96. (PTI File)

Indian football team have been in spectacular form lately which has seen them win nine matches in a row, rise dramatically up the charts and the team’s goalkeeper Subrata Pal thinks the upward curve is no fluke and the credit for it goes to coach Stephen Constantine.

“He (Constantine) has been in charge for almost 30 months now and if you look back at the journey, as far as FIFA rankings are concerned he has delivered what no other coach in India has been able to achieve so far. No coach has been able to make us win nine on the trot; no coach has been able to take us from 173 to 96 in the FIFA rankings. And none happened by fluke,” Paul said.

The side is now readying to face Macau in a crucial 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on September 5 and Constantine is confident of getting the work done. Pal further praised Constantine by suggesting that he’s leading a revolution.

“You can never win nine at a stretch by fluke, you can never jump 77 places in FIFA rankings by fluke. We have achieved all of that under Constantine. Even as I need to mention the efforts put in by all the support staff, the coach will always get the lion’s share of the credit, and rightly. Moreover, he has debuted 35 youngsters so far, many of whom will hold the fort for the national team for the next few years. In that sense, he has already created the supply line. He has brought in a revolution, a total change in Indian football,” Paul said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd