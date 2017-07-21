Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana attacked in Greater Noida

The incident happened on Friday and police has begun an investigation. (Source: File) The incident happened on Friday and police has begun an investigation. (Source: File)

Delhi pacer Parvinder Awana was assaulted by five people in Greater Noida. The incident happened on Friday and police has begun an investigation. The sequence of events is as of yet unclear. Awana told the Indian Express that his vehicle, a Mahindra XUV, has been damaged in the incident.

Cricketer Parvinder Awana beaten up by five people in Greater Noida. Police begin investigation (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GyMOZrq7fV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 21 July 2017

Awana has made two appearances for India and that came in a T20I series against England in 2012. Apart from this he has also played for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. He started his first class career playing for Himachal Pradesh in 2007. Since then he has shifted base to Delhi. He has made a total of 62 first class appearances in his career in which he has accumulated 191 wickets. Apart from this, he also has 63 wickets from 44 List A appearances.

