Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad: Who is expected to make the cut

Almost all the teams have announced their list of 15-member squads for the upcoming ICC Champions trophy in June. The only exception being defending champions India. With the ongoing IPL, selectors will surely keep an eye on who is in form and who is not. However, what must also be kept in mind is that the eight nation tournament will be held in England and conditions will be different and quite challenging. So, picking the side to lead the challenge might prove to be a bit tricky. Hence, we try to take a look at the 15 men whom might make the cut for the champions trophy. India will open their Group B campaign against rivals Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.

Openers

Rohit Sharma – Rohit Sharma has consistently performed well at the top order and has regained some of his form in the ongoing IPL. He is also one of the most reliable openers in ODIs for Indian cricket and after recuperating from his injury certainly fits the bill.

Shikhar Dhawan – Along with Rohit Sharma opening at the other end will most likely be Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has delivered consistent performances in the IPL and looks set to prove his mettle at the Champions trophy. Dhawan was also the best batsman of Champions Trophy 2013 in England.

Ajinkya Rahane – With KL Rahul unfit, Rahane fits the choice as the third opener. Added to that is his good technique with the bat.

Middle Order

Virat Kohli – Leading the Indian side will be skipper Virat Kohli. Virat has been in the form of his life and will look to keep it going. After coming back from the injury Kohli has been in good form and India will be hoping that he does continue with it.

Yuvraj Singh – Yuvraj Singh had cemented his place in the ODI squad ever since he slammed a brilliant hundred against England in the ODI series.

MS Dhoni – Dhoni is slowly getting in the groove in the ongoing IPL but it is a no brainer that he will be the first choice keeper. Also if he is promoted up the order he can be deadly with the bat.

Kedar Jadhav – He has managed to cement his spot in the side after a good outing with the bat and is a reliable batsman at number six. He is also a good finisher with the bat.

Hardik Pandya – So far in IPL 2017, Hardik Pandya has proved his skills. He has also been used by Kohli as a new ball bowler for India in ODIs. He also possess the ability to tonk the ball at the end of the innings. Hence his spot as an allrounder in the middle order looks sure.

Parthiv Patel – Looking ahead at the ICC Champions Trophy in June Patel knows well that his absence from international cricket may hamper his chances of getting selected in the Indian squad for the tournament in England. But as a backup keeper Parthiv Patel certainly fits the bill as he has the ability to hit the ball hard and can also be a makeshift opener, if needed.

Spinners

Ravindra Jadeja – Ravindra Jadeja’s control with the ball will be important for the Indian side if they have to defend their title., It may be recalled that in the last edition of the Champions trophy he had a good time with the bat. He too possess the prowess of hitting the ball a long distance.

Ravichandran Ashwin – Ashwin had a brilliant home season and along with Jadeja forms a deadly partnership. While he may not have featured in the IPL he will surely finds his place in the spot secure

Kuldeep Yadav – Kuldeep Yadav delivered an impressive performance on debut and has been consistent for his franchise in the IPL. He has an excellent variety and will be the perfect choice for the role of the third spinner.

Pacers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Courtesy of his incredible form in IPL 2017 so far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks set to lead the bowling attack for India. The fact that he can swing the new ball as well makes him an invaluable asset in English conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah – Jasprit Bumrah ability to bowl yorkers during the death overs means he is an automatic choice in the limited-overs squads for India. His role during the death overs is crucial if India have to defend low scores in the ODI tournament.

Umesh Yadav- If there is one bowler who continually caught the eye during the home season, it was Umesh Yadav. Yadav’s ability to swing the ball at brisk pace will be a valuable asset in England. Yadav has played the role of giving the crucial breakthroughs that the team requires. This is probably why the team management put faith in him and now he’s the most improved bowler in the last season and a half.

