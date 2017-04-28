Indian cricket team yet to get match fees for 6 months

Indian cricket team members. (AP Photo) Indian cricket team members. (AP Photo)

MEMBERS OF India’s cricket team are yet to receive their match fees and the Rs 1-crore incentive promised to each for the highly successful six-month home season because of a tussle between the Committee of Administrators and the BCCI’s office-bearers, and the board’s face-off with the ICC over revenue, sources told The Indian Express.

In the 2016-17 season, before the IPL started in the first week on April, India played 13 Tests and recorded series wins over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

The BCCI pays Rs 15 lakh to each member in the playing XI for a Test match and Rs 7 lakh each for those on the bench. In the past, players used to get their cheques within two months of the completion of a Test.

Even members of the women’s national team are awaiting their fee cheques — each player gets Rs 1 lakh per series.

“Usually, we get our dues within a month or 15 days of a Test match but this time, the delay has been long. We don’t know what the reason is but such delays have never happened earlier,” said a player, a regular member of the Virat Kohli-led Test side through last season.

Sources said the delay is due to the stand-off between the Supreme Court-mandated CoA, which is in charge of the BCCI’s functioning, and the board’s office-bearers who remain signatories for cheque payments.

Sources said the board’s long engagement with the ICC over distribution of revenue has also played a role in the delay.

“The payment is delayed because of various issues. The BCCI didn’t have the official signatory in February and later there was confusion over whether Amitabh Choudhary (acting secretary) can clear these payments because only the secretary can give all approvals. As for the women’s payments, their agreement with BCCI is yet to be signed and once it is officially done, their payment will be released,” said a top BCCI official.

Last month, the CoA had brought in a new system whereby all cricketers — domestic or international — would receive their fee through online wire transfers.

