Indian cricket team’s poor run with DRS continues on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Bangalore

Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia witnessed another moment where India’s tryst with DRS took a wrong turn. While India have been criticized for being impulsive while reviewing decisions, this time in the 56th over of the match it was the other way round.

It was the fourth delivery of the over where Umesh Yadav bowled one outside the off-stump to Shaun Marsh and the ball deviated off the seam. Marsh tried to fend at it but the ball beat him. The Indian fielders and the bowler went up in appeal but were not sure whether there was any nick. They even pondered over a review, but declined it eventually. To the naked eye it seemed like there was daylight between bat and ball. But replays suggested that India had missed out on a chance. Later on it showed that there was a clear indication of some movement. The snickometer also showed a little spike.

Since the start of DRS usage, India just managed 17 correct decisions and the success percentage comes to a mere 30.9 percent. In the Pune Test match they tried seven reviews of which only one was successful. This is quite shocking.

Virat Kohli may have been a vocal advocate of Decision Review System (DRS) but Indian captain Virat Kohli’s dismal success ratio indicates that calling for referrals is not his forte.

While the final call for a fielding team’s DRS rests with the captain, it is the close in fielders who have fluffed their lines including wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who have not been able to get their concepts right about umpire’s call. DRS returned to hurt the team when they took two needless reviews. One was of Shaun Marsh when they reviewed for a LBW. Replays suggested clear bat involved. The other one was of Mathew Wade for a possible glove. Replays suggested there was no contact at all.

