Indian cricket team players to get Rs 50 lakhs each for 2-1 series win over Australia

After congratulating Team India for winning the Test series 2-1 against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced cash awards for its players.

The BCCI announced that each member of the Test side would receive Rs 50 lakh for the “historic Test series win” against Australia. Head coach Anil Kumble will get Rs 25 lakh while the other members of the support staff will also get richer by Rs 15 lakh each.

The home side took a stranglehold on the 4th Test match by dismissing Australia for just 137 in their second innings, leaving them just 106 for victory. Apart from a few hiccups in the first hour of play on day four, India cruised to victory courtesy of a fine innings by KL Rahul and an aggressive batting display by captain Ajinkya Rahane. Courtesy of the win India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, India have had a terrific home season and their domination in Test cricket in the past couple of years have led them to rise to number one spot in the Test rankings. But there is more to this series win that just being sitting at the helm. India are all set to grab an amount of US $1 million prize cheque provided by the ICC April 1 cut-off date.

As per the announcement –

Team India Test team members – INR 50 Lakhs

Team India Head Coach – INR 25 Lakhs

Team India Support Staff – INR 15 Lakhs

The cash rewards will be given on a pro rata basis.

