Indian cricket team likely to get business class ‘relief’

Indian cricket team is likely to upgrade their air travel to business class. (Source: Twitter) Indian cricket team is likely to upgrade their air travel to business class. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team players might earn themselves business class air travel during domestic tours in hope of a hassle-free ride after taking it up with the management.

A report by Times of India claims that BCCI is likely to upgrade their domestic air travel from economy to business class after the players including captain Virat Kohli took up the issue of lack of privacy and security with the management.

The report further said that the cricketers complained that there is no privacy from co-passengers in regular economy class. Tall players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma struggle for leg-space in the second class and the team often needs to wait for a long time for their luggage. A few players have also complained of being mobbed inside the airports.

BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna had also penned down a letter to address the issue to his colleagues to speed up the process.

Recently, Kapil Dev was quoted by TOI as saying, “Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago,” Kapil Dev told TOI. “I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don’t see any reason why our players can’t buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges.”

Other Indian atheletes, however, cannot brag of the same priviliges. There have been multiple instances in the country’s history that have left the sports authority red-faced. Last year, hockey players Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra and Lilima Minz from Odisha, who represented India at the Rio Olympics, in spite of being railway employees, were made to sit on the floor of their bogey when they were returning home from the summer Olympics as their tickets were unconfirmed. More recently, Abhinav Bindra lashed out at the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) for not coming to the aid of shooters, who were stranded at the IGI airport after their ammunition was denied clearance for several hours.

