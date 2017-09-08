Indian cricket team is the best not only in the sub continent but outside too, says Marvan Atapattu

Only in Express
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 8, 2017 6:15 pm
Virat Kohli-led Indian team is the best in world cricket believes Marvan Atapattu.
Former Sri Lankan skipper Marvan Atapattu has stated that the Virat Kohli led team India is the best side in world cricket. Atapattu, who is scheduled to mentor Karnataka Premier League side Belagavi Panthers also revealed that he was disappointed at the performance of the hosts.

In an interview with International Business Times Atapattu said, “Now India is the best not only in the sub continent but outside too. Sri Lanka, unfortunately, have been having problems. I will stay away from using the word transition because that has been going on for too long for my liking. When you look at the players and the group, obviously you feel that they lack self-confidence.”

When asked if Virat Kohli was the best batsman in the world, the former skipper said, “Virat is batting as well as anybody I have seen in my career. If he continues to bat this way, obviously it doesn’t have to come from me, he will go past everybody. But in reality, cricket won’t stay the same. There will be both good and bad times. The important thing is how he comes out of bad times when he gets into. It happened to him in England but he came out of it. But it (bad form) won’t happen to him too many times. Certainly, he is the best in world cricket today.”



