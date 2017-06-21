Indian cricket team lands in West Indies, without coach

India is scheduled to play 5 ODIs and a T20I against West Indies. (Source: Twitter) India is scheduled to play 5 ODIs and a T20I against West Indies. (Source: Twitter)

India, after finishing runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, arrived in West Indies for five ODIs and the only T20I starting June 23. The Indian team have included chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant while opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for this tour.

The Men in Blue ended as the runners-up in the recently concluded Champions Trophy after suffering a defeat by 180 runs at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, West Indies failed to qualify for Champions Trophy 2017 as they were not among the top eight ODI teams as per ICC rankings on September 30, 2015.

Earlier, West Indies drew the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 1-1 at home. They lost the first match by 64 runs after Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan bagged a record 7/18 in the match. The hosts later won the second match and the third was called off due to rain.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik

Here is the full schedule

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

