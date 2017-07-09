Indian cricket team has a new trend setter – Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram where Kohli, Hardik and wife Ayesha clicked a selfie with Zoravar. Shikhar Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram where Kohli, Hardik and wife Ayesha clicked a selfie with Zoravar.

The Indian cricket team seems to have found their latest ‘trend setter’ in Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar after he got a new haircut. Hardik Pandya, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the West Indies tour, posted a photo on his official Twitter account of him with Zoravar. In his post on Twitter, the all-rounder said that he will now copy the boy who just got a new haircut.

Pandya wrote, “The Z baby is the trend setter, got his new haircut and looks fab, gonna copy him now.” Dhawan also posted a photo on his Instagram account where the left-handed batsman along with Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ayesha Mukherjee are posing for a picture with his boy Zoravar. He wrote, “Everyone loving zoraver new hair style, aur woh kisiko bhaav nahi dey rha !!@hardikpandya93 @virat.kohli @aesha.dhawan5.”

The Z baby is the trend setter 😉 got his new haircut and looks fab 😍 gonna copy him now pic.twitter.com/Y3a0T2XoG5 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 9 July 2017

After securing a win in the fifth and the final ODI at Sabina Park, Indian team is slated to play the one-off T20I match against West Indies on Sunday, July 9. The younger of the Pandya brothers has been a key player in India’s campaign on the Caribbean soil as well as the Champions Trophy in England.

He has taken six wickets in four matches against the Windies. He is the third highest wicket-taker with Kuldeep Yadav (8) and Umesh Yadav (7) ahead of him.

The Kohli-led Indian side won the five-match one-day international series 3-1.

