Indian cricket team gets a surprise visit from Dwayne Bravo, see pic

India begin the bilateral series against West Indies on Friday. (Source: BCCI Twitter) India begin the bilateral series against West Indies on Friday. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with West Indies in the five-match ODI series beginning on Friday. While Virat Kohli’s men sweat it out in the nets, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo made a visit to them. Dwayne shares a good relationship with some of the Indian players. He had previously played under former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a picture of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya having a chat with Dwayne and Darren Bravo.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

India are scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I against West Indies. The visitors have included wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav while opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for this bilateral series.

Kohli’s side is coming into this game after showing up a decent performance in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue ended as runners-up after facing a defeat against Pakistan in the final. West Indies on the other side had a disappointing run against Afghanistan in three-match bilateral series at home. The series was drawn level at 1-1.

India would now be looking forward to continue with their form in this five-match series while West Indies, on the other hand, will seek to turn tables for themselves.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik

Here is the full schedule

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd