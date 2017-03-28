Indian cricket team end season as World No.1, to get richer by one million US dollars

India beat Australia 2-1 in the 4-match series to claim Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Source: Reuters) India beat Australia 2-1 in the 4-match series to claim Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

From on-field spats to some close encounters on the field, this four-match Test series between India and Australia has witnessed it all. After being thumped in the first Test in Pune, the Virat Kohli-led team came back in a more strong fashion to square the series in Bangalore and then eventually winning it in Dharamsala after the third clash in Ranchi ended in a draw.

India have had a terrific home season and their domination in Test cricket in the past couple of years have led them to rise to number one spot in the Test rankings. But there is more to this series win that just being sitting at the helm. India are all set to grab an amount of US $1 million prize cheque provided by the ICC April 1 cut-off date.

The amount is reward given to the team by the International Cricket Council for their magnificent game play on the field.

India just lost one game in this 13-match home season. They romped teams like New Zealand, South Africa, England, Bangladesh and Australia to add to their series win tally.

The Test at Dharamsala never looked easily for the hosts. On a pitch that seemed favorable for the batsmen, India lost the toss and Australian captain Steve Smith elected to bat first. A partnership between Smith and his deputy created pressure on the Indian side but debutant Kuldeep Yadav came in for the rescue of the home side. The Chinaman rookie picked up four wickets to halt Australia’s run flow and bundle them out for 300 runs.

Later India took the lead in first innings of 32 runs. The hosts then rode on aesthetic bowling performances from Umehs Yadav, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja to wrap their innings for 137 on day three. India were handed a target of 106 runs when KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with spectacular partnership to help India claim the Border-Gavskar Trophy.

