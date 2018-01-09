Indian cricket team ‘back to the grind’ after 72-run defeat in series opener

BCCI tweeted photos of the team training in the nets a day after their 72-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test. (Source: BCCI Twitter) BCCI tweeted photos of the team training in the nets a day after their 72-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

BCCI uploaded pics of the Indian cricket team in the nets after their first Test defeat in Cape Town. “Post game day and back to the grind,” said the caption which meant that the session was held a day after the final day of the first Test. India had suffered a 72-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test and thus trail the three-match series 1-0.

The Indian players seem to have taken the defeat in their stride. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya acknowledged the defeat and said that they will try to “come back harder and stronger” in Centurion, the venue for the second Test. Pandya was one of the few bright spots in the batting department for India. He played a stunning knock of 93 off 95 balls in the first innings, saving India from being for what could have been a two-digit total.

Post game day and back to the grind #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Un22UU4DMb — BCCI (@BCCI) 9 January 2018

Grateful for all your wishes and support throughout the first test. Disappointed that we fell short the way we did. We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/LUCJtTcx73 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 9 January 2018

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the senior batsmen who failed to fire in Cape Town. He made 16 in both innings of the match as he and the rest of the batting line up struggled to deal with the pacer friendly conditions and the combined attack of Vernon Phillander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada with Dale Steyn adding to the Proteas’ firepower in the first innings.

It’s sad we lost the game! But it is important we stay positive and confident as a team.. looking forward to the next game😊 pic.twitter.com/92t7Jiinuq — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 9 January 2018

Ishant Sharma also retweeted BCCI saying “Training time….” Ishant and Umesh Yadav were left on the bench as India went for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya and gave a Test debut to Jasprit Bumrah.

The third Test begins on Saturday, January 13 in Centurion.

