Indian cricket has got to be priority, says Sunil Gavaskar

With Anil Kumble’s contract as Indian cricket team’s head coach to end post-India’s campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in London, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already invited applications for the position. But amid this, there have been speculations of a rift between the Indian skipper and Kumble.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes it is impossible for a captain and a coach to always be on the same page on all the cricketing issues. India begin their defence of ICC Champions Trophy on June 4 against Pakistan.

“You will never have a situation, where a captain and a coach will always be on the same page. It cannot happen because the coach is invariably somebody who has played in an earlier generation, so their attitude will always be slightly different,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar, who scored 10122 Test runs in 125 matches for India, feels that coach’s responsibility is to have a long-term vision which would carry the status of cricket for the next 8 years.

“I don’t think this should be taken seriously, this kind of discussion is in fact healthy. Coach should be somebody who is good for Indian cricket. He should have a vision for Indian cricket which would carry Indian cricket forward for the next 8 to 10 years,” Gavaskar said.

On being asked about the situation between Kohli and Kumble, Gavaskar said “I’m not sure whether these reports of a rift between Kumble and Kohli are true or not but the timing of this is certainly not right. We have got such a big game, which would decide how the Indian team would do in the tournament. Off days, when there is no cricket happening, are the ones Indian cricket team dreads the most, that is when such reports come out because there is no actual cricket to cover.”

“It is hard for me to say how it should be resolved. I hope better sense prevails because nobody is bigger than the game and I think Indian cricket has got to be No 1 priority. We can all differ on how that but as long as our heart beats for Indian cricket, I think we should encourage,” Gavaskar said after he was asked as to how a rift like this should be handled.

Kumble, who took over the post of head coach from former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has had a successful tenure as under him, team India claimed the ICC Test ranking top spot. Gavaskar heaped praises for the 46-year old spinner and said that “Kumble has done a very good job as coach. I am simply going by the results and when you go by the results of last year, you can say he has done nothing wrong.”

Gavaskar hopes that the Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman would be able to speak to the skipper and coach.

“Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman – these three are legends of the game – these three have played with Anil and they will get the respect and will be heard by both Virat and Anil. These three have nothing but the interest of Indian cricket at heart. In case there’s any truth in the matter, I think that should be the way forward.”

