Anil Kumble’s desire to play in Champions Trophy could land him in tough spot: Reports

Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble has found himself in a sticky spot with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly miffed with the former Indian spin bowler. BCCI officials has taken a strong exception against Kumble’s reported approach to BCCI expressing his desire to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

According to reports, BCCI officials have said Kumble, who is currently appointed as the coach of Indian cricket team, had no right to interfere in institutional issues. “It is the institution which decides, and not one individual. Kumble writing to the Board about his decision of wanting to play in the Champions Trophy was uncalled for. He had no business in doing this,” a senior BCCI member was quoted by Hindustan Times.

The tournament, which is scheduled to start from June 1st, has become a controversial affair with the defending champions India still undecided on whether it will take part in the tournament. Some top officials of the Indian cricket board have backed the move to boycott the ICC tournament to protest against ICC’s revised financial model which will reduce India’s share.

“Kumble is going to be on a sticky wicket for this act once the Board members take control of BCCI. It is just a matter of time,” Another senior functionary told the newspaper.

Apart from Kumble, Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid has also said that India should play in the Champions Trophy. India has failed the April 25 deadline to send its squad for the tournament. Whether India will take part in the tournament may get decided on Sunday in a Special General Meeting in New Delhi.

