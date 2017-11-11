Indian Board President’s XI vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score: Sri Lanka off to strong start in Kolkata

Indian Board President’s XI vs Sri Lanka live score: Sri Lanka will be hoping to make the most out of this warm-up. (Source: PTI) Indian Board President’s XI vs Sri Lanka live score: Sri Lanka will be hoping to make the most out of this warm-up. (Source: PTI)

Before Sri Lanka start their three-match Test series against India, they play a warm-up match against a Board President’s XI side that will be led by Sanju Samson. The match is being played at the Jadavpur University campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. The first Test will also be held in the city at the Eden Gardens. The warm-up match is a two-day affair and will be concluded on Sunday. Sri Lanka will be hoping to make the most of this warm-up in preparation for facing the no.1 ranked Test team in their own backyard. Catch live scores and updates of the warm-up match between Board President’s XI and Sri Lanka here.

Board President’s XI (BPXI) vs Sri Lanka Live score and updates: Sri Lanka 129/0 in 21.1 overs

1032 hrs IST: Sri Lanka yet to lose a wicket, score is now 129/0

1015 hrs IST: Samrawickrama is leading the charge while Karunaratne is assisting him ably. Samarawickrama has smashed 11 boundaries so far

0954 hrs IST: Samarawickrama reaches his 50, Sri Lanka are 90/0 after 13 overs. The visitors have been scoring at a quick pace. 12 fours have been hit already in the innings

0938 hrs IST: Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne are the Sri Lankan openers. They have got the visitors to 54/0 in 9 overs.

0931 hrs IST: BPXI won the toss and elected to field first.

