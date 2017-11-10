Indian Board President’s XI vs Sri Lanka Live Online Cricket Streaming: IBPXI vs SL live TV coverage, where to watch Indian Board President’s XI vs Sri Lanka warm-up match

Sri Lanka are yet to register a win in Test cricket on Indian soil. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka are yet to register a win in Test cricket on Indian soil. (Source: PTI)

India will conclude their home season with a series against Sri Lanka. With the first Test scheduled to begin on November 16 at Eden Gardens, the visitors will play a two-day game against Indian Board President’s XI. While Sri Lanka will eye to register their first Test win at Indian soil, for the hosts, it is an opportunity to gain an experience of facing one of the best spinners in world cricket, Rangana Herath. Sanju Samson will be leading Indian Board president’s XI after Naman Ojha was ruled out citing an injury.

When is the Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match?

Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Saturday, November 12, 2017. This will be the warm-up match before India and Sri Lanka begin the three-match Test series.

Where is the Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match?

Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka warm-up match will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. BCCI has opted to give chance to younger players, who are not playing in the fifth round of Ranji Trophy.

What time does the Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match begin?

Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 10:00 AM IST (0400 hrs GMT). The toss of IBPXI vs SL will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match live?

Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka warm-up match will not be aired on television.

How do I live stream the Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka match?

Indian Broad President’s XI vs Sri Lanka warm-up match will not be live streamed but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

